Vanguard Group Inc. Has $280.93 Million Stock Position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,518,317 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 657,142 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals worth $280,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 37.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,139,203 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $247,295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,737,601 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,354,011 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $215,533,000 after buying an additional 476,186 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,377,376 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $138,735,000 after buying an additional 294,464 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 16.5% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,786,262 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $71,886,000 after buying an additional 394,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 92.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,434,051 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,791,000 after buying an additional 1,168,541 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.18% of the company’s stock.

ACAD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James set a $23.71 price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Saturday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.93.

Shares of ACAD opened at $18.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.24 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.58. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.68 and a 12 month high of $57.46.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $115.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.94 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 56.49% and a negative return on equity of 43.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.27) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 2,963 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total transaction of $51,585.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. The firm’s products include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.

