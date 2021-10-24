Vanguard Group Inc. Has $284.67 Million Stake in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,734,630 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 345,774 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 9.54% of PTC Therapeutics worth $284,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PTCT. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,149,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,409,000 after acquiring an additional 104,952 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 252.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 80,405 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,807,000 after acquiring an additional 57,573 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 805,161 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,125,000 after acquiring an additional 29,689 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of PTC Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $9,053,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 226.3% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 12,697 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 8,806 shares during the last quarter.

Get PTC Therapeutics alerts:

PTC Therapeutics stock opened at $35.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.67, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.61. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of -6.40 and a beta of 1.07. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $35.40 and a one year high of $70.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.49.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.68) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.84) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $116.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.65 million. PTC Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 105.54% and a negative net margin of 82.87%. Equities analysts anticipate that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Stephanie Okey sold 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total transaction of $66,099.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,577.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered PTC Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. UBS Group lowered their target price on PTC Therapeutics from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Bank of America lowered PTC Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on PTC Therapeutics from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.20.

About PTC Therapeutics

PTC Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and commercialization of clinically differentiated medicines. It focuses on the development of new treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, including rare diseases and oncology. The firm’s portfolio includes Translarna, Emflaza, Tegsedi, Waylivra, and Evrysdi.

Read More: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for PTC Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.