Vanguard Group Inc. Has $288.22 Million Holdings in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) by 6.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,503,386 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 268,612 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Matson worth $288,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MATX. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Matson by 10.7% during the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,209,906 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $141,434,000 after purchasing an additional 213,045 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Matson by 153.7% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 112,524 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,505,000 after purchasing an additional 68,168 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Matson by 7,058.6% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 60,562 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,875,000 after purchasing an additional 59,716 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Matson by 8.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 687,032 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $45,825,000 after purchasing an additional 54,310 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Matson by 17.7% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 356,465 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $22,813,000 after purchasing an additional 53,586 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

MATX stock opened at $84.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Matson, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.10 and a 12-month high of $91.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.88.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The shipping company reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $874.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $856.54 million. Matson had a net margin of 13.85% and a return on equity of 40.07%. Research analysts expect that Matson, Inc. will post 13.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Matson from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

In other Matson news, President Ronald J. Forest sold 3,000 shares of Matson stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total value of $252,330.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Ronald J. Forest sold 10,000 shares of Matson stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.90, for a total transaction of $699,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,613 shares of company stock worth $3,748,793. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Matson

Matson, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of logistics and transportation services. It operates through the Ocean Transportation and Logistics segments. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation, container stevedoring, refrigerated cargo services, inland transportation, and other terminal services.

