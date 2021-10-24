Vanguard Group Inc. Increases Stake in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,866,170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 350,773 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 8.89% of Vishay Intertechnology worth $290,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VSH. Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology in the 2nd quarter worth about $232,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 589.2% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 105,530 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,380,000 after purchasing an additional 90,217 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Vishay Intertechnology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,782,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in Vishay Intertechnology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $133,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 38.8% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 42,868 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $967,000 after acquiring an additional 11,984 shares during the period. 85.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on VSH shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.79 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Vishay Intertechnology from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.36.

Vishay Intertechnology stock opened at $19.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.81 and a 12 month high of $26.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.52. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.40.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $819.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $817.72 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 8.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. Vishay Intertechnology’s payout ratio is 41.30%.

About Vishay Intertechnology

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of discrete semiconductors and passive components. It operates through the following segments: MOSFET (metal oxide semiconductor field-effect transistor), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors. The MOSFET segment offers semiconductors which function as solid state switches to control power.

