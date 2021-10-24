Vanguard Group Inc. Trims Stake in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Vanguard Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,801,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,202,747 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.10% of Sprouts Farmers Market worth $293,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFM. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market during the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ SFM opened at $22.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 0.24. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.21 and a fifty-two week high of $29.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 4.34%. As a group, analysts forecast that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider John Scott Neal sold 4,840 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.74, for a total value of $119,741.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SFM. BMO Capital Markets cut Sprouts Farmers Market from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

Sprouts Farmers Markets, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

