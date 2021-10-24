VeriCoin Market Capitalization Hits $1.82 Million (VRC)

VeriCoin (CURRENCY:VRC) traded 7.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 24th. Over the last week, VeriCoin has traded 12.5% lower against the US dollar. VeriCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.82 million and approximately $91.00 worth of VeriCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VeriCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0531 or 0.00000088 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $60,429.71 or 1.00026791 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.94 or 0.00056182 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00004517 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002164 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.33 or 0.00050196 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00005556 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001022 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $365.24 or 0.00604566 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001685 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00004239 BTC.

VeriCoin Profile

VRC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 10th, 2014. VeriCoin’s total supply is 34,234,822 coins. VeriCoin’s official Twitter account is @VeriCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for VeriCoin is /r/vericoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VeriCoin’s official website is www.vericoin.info . The official message board for VeriCoin is www.vericoinforums.com

According to CryptoCompare, “VRC was designed to reduce the PoW phase and enter PoST phase quickly. With a steady block reward and block time of sixty seconds, the PoW phase finished after the first few weeks of launch – 10/05/2014. The PoST interest rate is dynamic and depends on how much the coin is held and staked in the PoST. The dynamic interest rate is pegged at a sensible level of between 0-3% roughly. The PoST interest is gained through transaction fees which are also distributed to the Vericoin fund – to aid in development and promotion of the currency. There was no premine. “

Buying and Selling VeriCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VeriCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VeriCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

