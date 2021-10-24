Vertcoin (VTC) Market Capitalization Reaches $30.73 Million

Vertcoin (CURRENCY:VTC) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 24th. One Vertcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.49 or 0.00000800 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Vertcoin has a total market cap of $30.73 million and approximately $156,774.00 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,576.61 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,122.32 or 0.06694625 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000445 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $192.15 or 0.00312058 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $619.58 or 0.01006198 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.57 or 0.00090239 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $287.21 or 0.00466424 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $173.28 or 0.00281409 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00005271 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $149.63 or 0.00242999 BTC.

Vertcoin Coin Profile

Vertcoin (CRYPTO:VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 62,357,772 coins. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Vertcoin’s official message board is medium.com/vertcoin-blog . Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org . The Reddit community for Vertcoin is /r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network. Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork. Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto's Gravity Well algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Vertcoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

