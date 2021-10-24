VGI Partners Ltd Invests $5.07 Million in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

VGI Partners Ltd bought a new position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 9,600 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $5,071,000. Netflix accounts for 0.4% of VGI Partners Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,886,545 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $8,808,865,000 after purchasing an additional 998,090 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 6,008,063 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,173,519,000 after purchasing an additional 850,245 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $391,275,000. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 4,388,098 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,317,837,000 after purchasing an additional 560,665 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Netflix by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,024,334 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,099,334,000 after acquiring an additional 505,072 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NFLX shares. Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating and set a $342.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Loop Capital upped their target price on Netflix from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Guggenheim raised their price target on Netflix from $600.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Atlantic Securities upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $690.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $620.00 to $720.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Netflix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $666.76.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $664.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $463.41 and a 12 month high of $665.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $582.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $539.35. The stock has a market cap of $294.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.89, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.76.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.63. Netflix had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 809 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $485,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 939 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total transaction of $479,040.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 111,927 shares of company stock valued at $68,562,364. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

