Victrex (OTCMKTS:VTXPF) & Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY) Head to Head Review

Victrex (OTCMKTS:VTXPF) and Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.9% of Victrex shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Burberry Group shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Victrex and Burberry Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Victrex N/A N/A N/A Burberry Group N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Victrex and Burberry Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Victrex $339.29 million 8.01 $69.15 million $0.96 32.69 Burberry Group $3.07 billion 3.46 $491.53 million $0.88 29.77

Burberry Group has higher revenue and earnings than Victrex. Burberry Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Victrex, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Victrex has a beta of 1.3, indicating that its stock price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Burberry Group has a beta of 1.3, indicating that its stock price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Victrex and Burberry Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Victrex 1 4 6 0 2.45 Burberry Group 0 8 5 0 2.38

Victrex currently has a consensus target price of $36.32, suggesting a potential upside of 15.74%. Burberry Group has a consensus target price of $29.15, suggesting a potential upside of 11.26%. Given Victrex’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Victrex is more favorable than Burberry Group.

Summary

Victrex beats Burberry Group on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Victrex

Victrex Plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and marketing of polymers. It operates through the Industrial and Medical segments. The Industrial segment focuses on the automotive, aerospace, electronics, and energy markets. The Medical segment offers specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers. The company was founded on February 25, 1993 and is headquartered in Thornton Cleveleys, the United Kingdom.

About Burberry Group

Burberry Group Plc operates as a holding company, manufactures, designs and distributes apparels and accessories under the Burberry brand. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Wholesale, and Licensing. The Retail and Wholesale segment sells luxury goods through Burberry mainline stores, concessions, outlets, and digital commerce, as well as Burberry franchisees and department stores. The Licensing segment channel offers global licenses of fragrances, eyewear, timepieces and European children’s wear. The company was founded by Thomas Burberry in 1856 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

