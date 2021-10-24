Vidulum Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $2,933.00 (VDL)

Vidulum (CURRENCY:VDL) traded up 15.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 24th. One Vidulum coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0502 or 0.00000083 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Vidulum has a market cap of $359,859.69 and $2,933.00 worth of Vidulum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Vidulum has traded up 23% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Vidulum alerts:

Beam (BEAM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001238 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00004676 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 44.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded 29.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Vidulum Coin Profile

Vidulum is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 3rd, 2018. Vidulum’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,161,625 coins. Vidulum’s official website is vidulum.app. The Reddit community for Vidulum is https://reddit.com/r/VidulumApp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Vidulum is medium.com/vidulum. Vidulum’s official Twitter account is @VidulumApp and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vidulum is both an application and a cryptocurrency where users are able to take control of their private keys through a multi-asset web wallet. By holding the coin, VDL (Vidulum) users earn daily rewards in a process called V-Staking. The Vidulum app offers users peace of mind and full control over their cryptocurrencies while driving accessibility and ease of use in the crypto and blockchain space. Vidulum features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Vidulum

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vidulum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vidulum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vidulum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Vidulum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vidulum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.