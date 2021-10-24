Vinci (OTCMKTS:VCISY) Earns Overweight Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Vinci (OTCMKTS:VCISY) in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on VCISY. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Vinci in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Vinci in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Vinci in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Vinci in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.62.

Get Vinci alerts:

OTCMKTS:VCISY opened at $26.45 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.96. Vinci has a 52 week low of $19.08 and a 52 week high of $29.18.

VINCI SA engages in the design, building, finance and management of facilities for transport systems, public and private buildings and urban development and water, energy and communication networks. The firm operates through the following business segments: Concessions and Contracting. The Concessions segment develops and operates motorway, transport infrastructures, and public facility concessions.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Vinci Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vinci and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.