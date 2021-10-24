Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $5.75 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 17.83% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Viomi Technology Co., Ltd develops and sells Internet-of-things-enabled home products such as water purifiers, refrigerator, fan, water dispenser, water heaters and washing machines through its subsidiaries. Viomi Technology Co., Ltd is based in Haizhu Dist Guangzhou, China. “

Get Viomi Technology alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.50 price objective on shares of Viomi Technology in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. TheStreet lowered Viomi Technology from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th.

Shares of VIOT stock opened at $4.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.65. Viomi Technology has a twelve month low of $4.01 and a twelve month high of $18.99. The company has a market capitalization of $342.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 1.34.

Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. Viomi Technology had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 3.84%. The business had revenue of $256.93 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Viomi Technology will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viomi Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viomi Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viomi Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $259,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Viomi Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,521,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Viomi Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $597,000. 4.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Viomi Technology Company Profile

Viomi Technology Co, Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of Internet-of-thing (IoT) enabled smart home products. It offers oven steamer, range hood, refrigerator, water purifier, and washing machine. The company was founded by Xiao Ping Chen in May 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

See Also: What is the QQQ ETF?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Viomi Technology (VIOT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Viomi Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viomi Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.