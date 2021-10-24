Virgin Money UK PLC (OTCMKTS:CYBBF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Virgin Money UK PLC (OTCMKTS:CYBBF) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several analysts have issued reports on CYBBF shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Get Virgin Money UK alerts:

Shares of CYBBF stock remained flat at $$2.55 during trading on Friday. Virgin Money UK has a 52 week low of $2.55 and a 52 week high of $2.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.30.

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and B and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings accounts, mortgages, credit cards, current accounts, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset finance and wealth referral services; international trade services; currency services, pensions, and investments and protection products; and home, car, travel, and life and critical illness insurance.

Featured Article: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Virgin Money UK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virgin Money UK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.