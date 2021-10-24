Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Has $221,000 Stock Position in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in shares of United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in United Community Banks were worth $221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UCBI. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Community Banks during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Community Banks during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 289.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Community Banks during the first quarter worth about $165,000. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Community Banks during the first quarter worth about $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of United Community Banks from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of UCBI stock opened at $35.74 on Friday. United Community Banks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.87 and a 52-week high of $36.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.94. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 1.26.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.17. United Community Banks had a net margin of 33.15% and a return on equity of 13.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. This is an increase from United Community Banks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.40%.

In related news, Director Robert H. Blalock bought 3,000 shares of United Community Banks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.16 per share, with a total value of $93,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $873,352.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO H Lynn Harton sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.95, for a total transaction of $329,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

About United Community Banks

United Community Banks, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business banking services. The firm caters on individuals and small and medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, mortgages, borrowing, digital baking, credit cards, and investing services.

