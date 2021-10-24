Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Increases Stock Holdings in BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) by 71.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in BJ’s Restaurants were worth $295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 253,980 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $14,751,000 after buying an additional 25,800 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in BJ’s Restaurants in the 2nd quarter valued at $945,000. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC purchased a new position in BJ’s Restaurants in the 1st quarter valued at $39,907,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 26,378 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in BJ’s Restaurants in the 2nd quarter valued at $467,000.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BJRI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded BJ’s Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:BJRI opened at $35.94 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $837.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.30, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 2.29. BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.46 and a 12-month high of $63.42.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.17). BJ’s Restaurants had a negative return on equity of 7.72% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.44) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Pozzo James Dal sold 7,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.06, for a total transaction of $274,279.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BJ’s Restaurants Profile

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of casual dining restaurants. The firm operates BJ’s Restaurant and Brewery, BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse, BJ’s Pizza and Grill or BJ’s Grill. It offers pizzas, appetizers, specialty salads, soups, pastas, sandwiches, entrées, desserts, and proprietary craft beers.

