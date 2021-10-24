Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Purchases New Stake in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in BellRing Brands by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,623,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,562,000 after buying an additional 48,061 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in BellRing Brands by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,766,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,307,000 after buying an additional 115,872 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in BellRing Brands by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,346,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,202,000 after buying an additional 192,183 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in BellRing Brands by 50.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,298,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,680,000 after buying an additional 436,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in BellRing Brands by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,180,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,867,000 after purchasing an additional 18,002 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.81% of the company’s stock.

Get BellRing Brands alerts:

In related news, Chairman Robert V. Vitale bought 10,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.10 per share, for a total transaction of $299,730.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 10,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $299,730. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Craig L. Rosenthal bought 1,725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.09 per share, for a total transaction of $50,180.25. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $735,686.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BellRing Brands stock opened at $26.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.19, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.20 and its 200 day moving average is $29.49. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.90 and a 1 year high of $34.19.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $342.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.50 million. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 2.35% and a negative return on equity of 1.44%. Research analysts anticipate that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BRBR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist downgraded shares of BellRing Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Truist Financial downgraded shares of BellRing Brands to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.23.

BellRing Brands Company Profile

BellRing Brands, Inc manufactures and sells nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, and nutrition bars and supplements. The company provides its products primarily under the Premier Protein, Premier Nutrition, Dymatize, PowerBar, Bell Ring, Joint Juice, and Supreme Protein brands.

Featured Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for BellRing Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BellRing Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.