Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Reduces Holdings in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL trimmed its position in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 7,100 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Twin Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Old Republic International by 9.0% during the second quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 122,738 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,057,000 after buying an additional 10,090 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Old Republic International by 0.5% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,801,663 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $170,388,000 after purchasing an additional 40,903 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in shares of Old Republic International by 71.4% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 77,484 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,930,000 after purchasing an additional 32,279 shares during the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of Old Republic International by 2.2% during the second quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 2,378,834 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $59,257,000 after purchasing an additional 50,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Old Republic International during the first quarter worth $236,000. 72.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ORI stock opened at $25.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.90. The company has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.84. Old Republic International Co. has a 1-year low of $15.65 and a 1-year high of $26.69.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Old Republic International had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 13.08%. On average, analysts anticipate that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.29%.

In related news, VP Thomas Dare sold 19,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.61, for a total value of $508,916.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Rande Keith Yeager sold 267,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.21, for a total value of $7,011,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 97,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,563,259.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 2,350 shares of company stock valued at $60,634 and sold 578,820 shares valued at $15,262,617. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

ORI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Old Republic International in a research report on Monday, July 26th.

About Old Republic International

Old Republic International Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of insurance underwriting. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group (RFIG) Run-off Business. The General Insurance segment involves in the provision of property and liability insurance to commercial clients.

