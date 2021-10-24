Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Sells 2,500 Shares of ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL decreased its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) by 35.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,158,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $350,649,000 after acquiring an additional 58,086 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 72.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 987,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,141,000 after acquiring an additional 415,018 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 828,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,810,000 after acquiring an additional 56,854 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 98.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 719,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,915,000 after acquiring an additional 356,770 shares during the period. Finally, Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd raised its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 1.2% during the second quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 690,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,926,000 after buying an additional 8,197 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.03% of the company’s stock.

SFBS stock opened at $79.06 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $74.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.58. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.25 and a fifty-two week high of $80.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.17.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96. ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 45.04% and a return on equity of 19.36%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.56%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SFBS. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ServisFirst Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.00.

ServisFirst Bancshares Profile

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. It also offers other loans and accept deposits, electronic banking such as online and mobile banking, remote deposit capture, deliver treasury and cash management, and correspondent banking to other financial institutions.

