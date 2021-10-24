Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG) Stock Holdings Raised by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 938,299 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,196 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 6.89% of Vishay Precision Group worth $31,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VPG. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 153,307 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,448,000 after buying an additional 37,342 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 113,812 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,874,000 after buying an additional 29,991 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 985,481 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $33,546,000 after buying an additional 5,231 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $421,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 212.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,918 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 1,983 shares during the last quarter. 79.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on VPG shares. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vishay Precision Group in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Vishay Precision Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of NYSE:VPG opened at $34.39 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.52 and a 200-day moving average of $34.81. The firm has a market cap of $468.60 million, a P/E ratio of 32.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.46. Vishay Precision Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.61 and a twelve month high of $39.71. The company has a current ratio of 4.25, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $75.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.50 million. Vishay Precision Group had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 8.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Vishay Precision Group, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

Vishay Precision Group Company Profile

Vishay Precision Group, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of sensors and sensor-based measurement systems. It operates through the following segments: Foil Technology Products; Force Sensors; and Weighing and Control Systems. The Foil Technology Products segment includes foil resistor and strain gage.

