VITE Price Tops $0.11 on Top Exchanges (VITE)

VITE (CURRENCY:VITE) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 24th. In the last week, VITE has traded up 13.9% against the dollar. One VITE coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000177 BTC on popular exchanges. VITE has a total market capitalization of $54.06 million and approximately $51.52 million worth of VITE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002128 BTC.

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.07 or 0.00071208 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0938 or 0.00000152 BTC.

HYCON (HYC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

VITE Profile

VITE (CRYPTO:VITE) is a coin. Its launch date was April 25th, 2018. VITE’s total supply is 1,025,380,894 coins and its circulating supply is 492,809,784 coins. VITE’s official message board is medium.com/vitelabs . VITE’s official Twitter account is @vitelabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for VITE is www.vite.org . The Reddit community for VITE is /r/vitelabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Vite’s goal is to provide a general-purpose platform for decentralized applications while at the same time delivering high throughput, low latency, scalability and security. Its reactive blockchain offers a message-driven asynchronous architecture and a DAG-based ledger. Its technology improves on existing solutions in the blockchain ecosystem, such as the ledger structure and consensus algorithm. VITE (Token) is an Ethereum-based token that powers VITE platform. “

VITE Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VITE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VITE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VITE using one of the exchanges listed above.

