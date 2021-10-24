Volvo (STO:VOLV.B) PT Set at SEK 235 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a SEK 235 price objective on Volvo (STO:VOLV.B) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on VOLV.B. UBS Group set a SEK 175 price objective on Volvo in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Kepler Capital Markets set a SEK 240 price objective on Volvo and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a SEK 270 price objective on Volvo in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a SEK 235 price objective on Volvo in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a SEK 236 price objective on Volvo in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of SEK 234.

Volvo has a 12 month low of SEK 123.40 and a 12 month high of SEK 171.30.

AB Volvo is the parent company of the Volvo Group. The Volvo Group is a manufacturer of trucks, buses, construction equipment, diesel engines, and marine and industrial engines. The Volvo Group also provides solutions for financing and service. Its segments include Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group functions & Other, and Financial Services.

