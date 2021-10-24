Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IAE) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $8.64

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IAE)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.64 and traded as low as $8.60. Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund shares last traded at $8.65, with a volume of 62,524 shares changing hands.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.07.

Get Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were given a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.94%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new position in Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Leisure Capital Management purchased a new position in Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund during the second quarter worth about $128,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund by 79.7% during the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 30,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 13,689 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund by 8.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 55,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 4,370 shares during the period.

About Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IAE)

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and NNIP Advisors B.V. It invests in the public equity markets of the Asia Pacific region. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Recommended Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.