Warberg Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 15,583 Harbor Custom Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCDI)

Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Harbor Custom Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCDI) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 15,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Harbor Custom Development during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of Harbor Custom Development during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Harbor Custom Development during the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Harbor Custom Development during the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Harbor Custom Development during the first quarter valued at about $63,000. 15.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HCDI opened at $1.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.58 and its 200 day moving average is $2.97. Harbor Custom Development, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.70 and a fifty-two week high of $7.90.

Harbor Custom Development (NASDAQ:HCDI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. Harbor Custom Development had a negative net margin of 4.68% and a negative return on equity of 14.91%. The company had revenue of $14.13 million for the quarter.

Harbor Custom Development, Inc engages in the real estate development business in Western Washington's Puget Sound region. The company undertakes projects, such as residential lots, home communities, and single family and multi-family properties. It is involved in the land development cycle activities, including land acquisition, entitlements, construction of project infrastructure, home building, marketing, sales, and management of various residential projects.

