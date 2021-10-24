Warberg Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 20,000 Newbury Street Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NBST)

Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Newbury Street Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NBST) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Linden Advisors LP purchased a new position in Newbury Street Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,558,000. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Newbury Street Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $226,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new position in Newbury Street Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $493,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Newbury Street Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $734,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Newbury Street Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,896,000. 36.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NBST opened at $9.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.68. Newbury Street Acquisition Co. has a 1-year low of $9.58 and a 1-year high of $9.94.

Newbury Street Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

