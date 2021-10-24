Warberg Asset Management LLC Decreases Holdings in OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPHC)

Warberg Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPHC) by 34.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,775 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 14,848 shares during the period. Warberg Asset Management LLC owned about 0.86% of OptimumBank worth $134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in OptimumBank during the first quarter worth about $39,000. MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in OptimumBank during the second quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in OptimumBank by 34.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 146,399 shares of the bank’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 37,799 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.36% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of OptimumBank from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th.

OPHC opened at $5.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.35 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.68. OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.66 and a twelve month high of $7.27.

OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The bank reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.36 million during the quarter. OptimumBank had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 3.24%.

OptimumBank Profile

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc is a bank holding company for OptimumBank, which offers a variety of community banking services to individual and corporate customers through OptimumBank. Its services include savings, deposits, checking, cash management services, business checking, online banking, and ATM networks.

