Warberg Asset Management LLC Takes $1.25 Million Position in Colfax Co. (NASDAQ:CFXA)

Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Colfax Co. (NASDAQ:CFXA) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,251,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Colfax by 383.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Colfax by 4.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 27,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Colfax by 100.0% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Colfax by 12.7% during the first quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 688,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,114,000 after purchasing an additional 77,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Colfax by 31.2% during the first quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd now owns 21,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,893,000 after buying an additional 5,134 shares during the last quarter.

Get Colfax alerts:

Shares of CFXA opened at $206.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $193.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $186.87. Colfax Co. has a twelve month low of $114.71 and a twelve month high of $206.58.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 14th were given a $1.4375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 13th. This represents a $5.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%.

Colfax Profile

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Fabrication Technology and Medical Technology. The Fabrication Technology segment formulates, develops, manufactures, and supplies consumable products and equipment, including cutting, joining, and automated welding products, as well as gas control equipment.

Read More: Analyst Ratings Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFXA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colfax Co. (NASDAQ:CFXA).

Receive News & Ratings for Colfax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colfax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.