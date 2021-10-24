Warburg Research Analysts Give Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) a €154.00 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €154.00 ($181.18) price target on Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

DB1 has been the topic of several other reports. DZ Bank set a €164.00 ($192.94) target price on Deutsche Börse in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €167.00 ($196.47) price target on Deutsche Börse in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €178.00 ($209.41) price target on Deutsche Börse in a report on Friday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €170.00 ($200.00) price target on Deutsche Börse in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €140.00 ($164.71) price target on Deutsche Börse in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €158.23 ($186.15).

DB1 stock opened at €145.80 ($171.53) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.32. The firm has a market cap of $26.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.68. Deutsche Börse has a 12-month low of €124.85 ($146.88) and a 12-month high of €152.65 ($179.59). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €145.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is €143.38.

Deutsche BÃ¶rse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).

