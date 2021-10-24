Warburg Research Analysts Give Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HHFA) a €20.00 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €20.00 ($23.53) price objective on Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HHFA) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

HHFA has been the topic of several other reports. Nord/LB set a €23.00 ($27.06) price objective on shares of Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €26.00 ($30.59) price objective on shares of Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €22.42 ($26.37).

Shares of HHFA opened at €19.99 ($23.52) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 184.62, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is €19.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is €20.21. Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of €13.94 ($16.40) and a 1 year high of €22.90 ($26.94).

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft operates as a port and transport logistics company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Container, Intermodal, Logistics, and Real Estate. The company operates three container terminals in Hamburg; and container terminals in Odessa, Ukraine, and Tallinn, Estonia.

