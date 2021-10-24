Watsco (NYSE:WSO.B) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $274.99

Shares of Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO.B) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $274.99 and traded as high as $294.00. Watsco shares last traded at $294.00, with a volume of 1,005 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market cap of $11.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.09 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $274.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $283.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.48.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO.B) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter. Watsco had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 19.22%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%.

Watsco Company Profile (NYSE:WSO.B)

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

