WD-40 Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of $5.36 Per Share (NASDAQ:WDFC)

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of WD-40 in a report issued on Tuesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Rizzo now expects that the specialty chemicals company will earn $5.36 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $5.85. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for WD-40’s FY2023 earnings at $6.10 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of WD-40 from $238.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet lowered shares of WD-40 from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WD-40 from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday.

NASDAQ:WDFC opened at $218.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.95 and a beta of -0.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $232.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $245.83. WD-40 has a 1-year low of $207.11 and a 1-year high of $333.42.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.63). The firm had revenue of $115.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.50 million. WD-40 had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 44.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WDFC. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in WD-40 by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,642,584 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $427,913,000 after buying an additional 405,916 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in WD-40 by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 605,753 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $155,249,000 after buying an additional 75,707 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in WD-40 by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 280,642 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $85,926,000 after buying an additional 56,235 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in WD-40 by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 291,540 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $74,719,000 after buying an additional 52,345 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in WD-40 by 76.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 116,001 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,730,000 after buying an additional 50,404 shares during the period. 87.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.45%.

About WD-40

WD-40 Co engages in the development and sale of products that solve problems in workshops, factories and homes. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment consists of the Unites States, Canada and Latin America.

