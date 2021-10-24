Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Acquires 1,033 Shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ) by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,637 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF were worth $357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 169.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF in the second quarter worth $90,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF in the second quarter worth $106,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF in the second quarter worth $126,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF in the second quarter worth $134,000.

Shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF stock opened at $53.65 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.34. Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF has a 1-year low of $47.35 and a 1-year high of $81.73.

