Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Acquires 93 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,495 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $436,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 45.3% during the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 106,619 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,122,000 after purchasing an additional 33,239 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 974,799 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $284,544,000 after purchasing an additional 50,636 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,431 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $27,834,000 after purchasing an additional 8,493 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 798,153 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $237,778,000 after purchasing an additional 259,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 2nd quarter valued at $9,073,000. 85.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ADSK opened at $308.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $299.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $294.58. Autodesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $233.32 and a twelve month high of $344.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.21, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.32.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. Autodesk had a net margin of 32.54% and a return on equity of 69.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 5,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.81, for a total transaction of $1,588,448.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.46, for a total transaction of $75,052.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,220 shares of company stock valued at $9,941,402 over the last three months. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Autodesk from $334.00 to $324.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Autodesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $324.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $340.00 to $363.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $338.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $330.50.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

