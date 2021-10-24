Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Buys 7,972 Shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) by 61.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,008 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,972 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:QYLD opened at $22.64 on Friday. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF has a 1-year low of $20.51 and a 1-year high of $23.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.49.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. This is an increase from Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19.

