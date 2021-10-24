Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Has $409,000 Stock Holdings in Tattooed Chef, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTCF)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Tattooed Chef, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTCF) by 37.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,634 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Tattooed Chef were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Tattooed Chef in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tattooed Chef during the 2nd quarter worth about $79,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Tattooed Chef during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Tattooed Chef during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Tattooed Chef by 167.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,623 shares during the period. 16.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TTCF opened at $17.56 on Friday. Tattooed Chef, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.09 and a 1 year high of $27.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -13.40 and a beta of 0.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.60. The company has a current ratio of 5.05, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $50.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.05 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tattooed Chef, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tattooed Chef from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th.

Tattooed Chef Company Profile

Tattooed Chef, Inc is a plant-based food company that offers sourced plant-based food. Its products include ready-to-cook bowls, zucchini spirals, riced cauliflower, acai and smoothie bowls, and cauliflower pizza crusts, which are available in the frozen food sections of national retail food stores across the United States as well as on its e-commerce site.

