Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Has $624,000 Holdings in Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lessened its stake in Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,503 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 3,712 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC owned about 0.08% of Invesco Municipal Trust worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Invesco Municipal Trust by 2.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 67,148 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Municipal Trust in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Invesco Municipal Trust in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its stake in Invesco Municipal Trust by 7.6% during the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 32,750 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco Municipal Trust by 0.7% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 328,855 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,512,000 after acquiring an additional 2,433 shares in the last quarter. 17.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE VKQ opened at $13.28 on Friday. Invesco Municipal Trust has a 12 month low of $11.86 and a 12 month high of $14.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.62.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.0524 per share. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 13th.

Invesco Municipal Trust Company Profile

Invesco Municipal Trust operates as a diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to seek to provide a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded on July 19, 1991 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

