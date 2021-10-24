Wells Fargo & Company Trims Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) Target Price to $42.00

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) had its price objective reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $42.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the casino operator’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on LVS. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $53.00 to $42.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $61.00 to $58.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $73.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Las Vegas Sands from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Las Vegas Sands from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Las Vegas Sands presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $53.67.

Shares of LVS stock opened at $38.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $29.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.84 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.19. Las Vegas Sands has a 52 week low of $35.59 and a 52 week high of $66.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.21.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The casino operator reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.24). Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 35.02% and a negative net margin of 32.53%. The company had revenue of $857.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.67) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 92.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantitative Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC now owns 62,109 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $3,773,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders lifted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 823 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,199 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 5,073 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,367 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.81% of the company’s stock.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the following geographic segments: Macao, Singapore and United States. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao and Sands Macao.

