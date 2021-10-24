Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Stock Holdings Increased by Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC

Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 6,318 shares during the period. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $2,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new stake in Welltower in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Welltower in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Welltower in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in Welltower in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its stake in Welltower by 350.9% in the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. 93.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Welltower alerts:

WELL has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Welltower from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Welltower in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Welltower from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Welltower from $80.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Welltower currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.70.

WELL opened at $81.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.74. Welltower Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.66 and a 1-year high of $89.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $84.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.51.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.71). Welltower had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 4.76%. Equities analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.54%.

About Welltower

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

Further Reading: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL).

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.