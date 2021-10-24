Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) Downgraded by CIBC

CIBC downgraded shares of Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) from an outperform rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has C$2.50 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$2.60.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Western Forest Products from C$2.75 to C$3.00 in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Western Forest Products in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Western Forest Products from C$3.00 to C$2.90 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Shares of TSE:WEF opened at C$2.24 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48. Western Forest Products has a 12 month low of C$0.84 and a 12 month high of C$2.58. The firm has a market cap of C$794.41 million and a P/E ratio of 4.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.09.

Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.20 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$414.40 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Western Forest Products will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. Western Forest Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.51%.

In other news, Senior Officer Donald Eugene Demens sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.11, for a total transaction of C$126,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,468,611 shares in the company, valued at C$3,098,769.21. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 193,211 shares of company stock worth $397,473.

About Western Forest Products

Western Forest Products Inc operates as an integrated softwood forest products company. It is involved in the timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, value-added lumber remanufacturing, and lumber purchasing and wholesaling. The company offers various products for outdoor living space, such as structures, decking, landscaping, and fencing; home components, including appearance and structural timbers, Japanese housing, and framing, as well as siding, paneling, trim, and soffits; and furniture, moldings, and decorative purpose, as well as doors, windows, and stair components.

