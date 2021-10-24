WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $477.29 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) to report $477.29 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for WEX’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $468.86 million and the highest is $484.50 million. WEX reported sales of $382.12 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 24.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WEX will report full-year sales of $1.82 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.81 billion to $1.84 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.02 billion to $2.24 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for WEX.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.56. WEX had a positive return on equity of 13.31% and a negative net margin of 20.38%. The business had revenue of $459.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $437.26 million.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WEX. Barclays reduced their price target on WEX from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Cowen reduced their price target on WEX from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on WEX in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered WEX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $206.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America raised WEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.92.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in WEX by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,176,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $615,916,000 after buying an additional 791,028 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA purchased a new position in WEX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,492,000. Impactive Capital LP purchased a new position in WEX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,909,000. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new position in WEX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,746,000. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its stake in WEX by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 768,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $149,055,000 after buying an additional 198,126 shares during the last quarter.

WEX traded up $1.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $194.72. 175,113 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 338,253. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $176.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $192.45. WEX has a 1-year low of $122.64 and a 1-year high of $234.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a PE ratio of -25.59, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.94.

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

