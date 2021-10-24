Wheels Up Experience Inc (NYSE:UP) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Wheels Up Experience Inc (NYSE:UP) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.00.

Several brokerages have issued reports on UP. BTIG Research began coverage on Wheels Up Experience in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Wheels Up Experience in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Raymond James began coverage on Wheels Up Experience in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Wheels Up Experience in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Wheels Up Experience in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company.

Get Wheels Up Experience alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Wheels Up Experience in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Patriot Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Wheels Up Experience in the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Wheels Up Experience in the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in Wheels Up Experience in the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wheels Up Experience in the third quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Wheels Up Experience stock opened at $7.07 on Friday. Wheels Up Experience has a 1 year low of $6.43 and a 1 year high of $15.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.49.

Wheels Up Experience Company Profile

Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle Corp. has entered into a definitive merger agreement with Wheels Up Partners Holdings LLC.

Further Reading: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for Wheels Up Experience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheels Up Experience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.