Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $26.25 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $26.35. The company issued revenue guidance of +13% yr/yr to $21.985 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $22.51 billion.Whirlpool also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $26.250-$26.250 EPS.

Shares of NYSE WHR opened at $213.44 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $214.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $224.14. The company has a market capitalization of $13.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Whirlpool has a 1 year low of $171.33 and a 1 year high of $257.68.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $6.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.15 by $0.53. Whirlpool had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 36.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.91 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Whirlpool will post 26.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.19%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on WHR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $220.17 target price on shares of Whirlpool in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Whirlpool from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $225.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th.

In other news, VP Christopher S. Conley sold 455 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.05, for a total transaction of $98,757.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.26, for a total transaction of $223,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Whirlpool stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 15.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 416,174 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,658 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.66% of Whirlpool worth $90,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 89.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corp. engages in manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The company’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

