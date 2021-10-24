Wilder World Price Hits $2.42 on Exchanges (WILD)

Wilder World (CURRENCY:WILD) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 24th. Wilder World has a total market capitalization of $177.77 million and approximately $7.71 million worth of Wilder World was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Wilder World has traded up 24.1% against the US dollar. One Wilder World coin can currently be purchased for about $2.42 or 0.00003902 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.29 or 0.00048916 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001615 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00002603 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.70 or 0.00201395 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.07 or 0.00101859 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00004643 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Wilder World

Wilder World is a coin. Wilder World’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 73,583,300 coins. Wilder World’s official Twitter account is @WildCrypto

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Wild is a decentralized, anonymous and Global lotto and gaming platform. WILD is an Ethereum-based token that powers Crypto Wild's ecosystem allowing users to take part in a global lottery and lotto. The WILD tokens will be exchanged at a fixed rate of 100:1 (100 Wild token to 1 Ether). “

Buying and Selling Wilder World

