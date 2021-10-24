Wing Finance Market Cap Tops $41.19 Million (WING)

Wing Finance (CURRENCY:WING) traded down 3.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 24th. Wing Finance has a total market cap of $41.19 million and approximately $16.41 million worth of Wing Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Wing Finance has traded 7% lower against the dollar. One Wing Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $20.15 or 0.00032481 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001612 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001761 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.40 or 0.00069943 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.10 or 0.00071071 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $63.33 or 0.00102066 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $62,026.76 or 0.99964622 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,117.37 or 0.06635699 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.46 or 0.00021685 BTC.

About Wing Finance

Wing Finance’s genesis date was September 8th, 2020. Wing Finance’s total supply is 3,169,014 coins and its circulating supply is 2,044,014 coins. Wing Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wing has designed and is building a DeFi platform dedicated to the digital asset lending market, supporting cross-chain collaborative interaction between various DeFi products. Wing's decentralized governance model and risk control mechanism intend to promote a mutually beneficial relationship between borrowers, creditors, and guarantors. In addition, Wing innovatively showcases a credit evaluation module as a strong example of credit-based DeFi. During 2020, a vote was held and WING holders decided to lower WING's final total supply to 5 million and adjust WING's distribution rate. “

Wing Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wing Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wing Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wing Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

