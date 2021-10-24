WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.83.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WETF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of WisdomTree Investments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $7.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Sunday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WisdomTree Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of WisdomTree Investments from $7.25 to $6.75 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 9th.

In other WisdomTree Investments news, Director Frank Salerno sold 10,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.89, for a total value of $59,041.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in WisdomTree Investments during the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in WisdomTree Investments during the 2nd quarter valued at about $95,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in WisdomTree Investments by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 744,261 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,614,000 after purchasing an additional 15,323 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in WisdomTree Investments during the 2nd quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in WisdomTree Investments by 51.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,700,384 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,542,000 after purchasing an additional 578,514 shares during the last quarter. 70.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WETF traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.97. 1,016,017 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 998,455. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.30. WisdomTree Investments has a twelve month low of $3.41 and a twelve month high of $7.38. The stock has a market cap of $893.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.33 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The asset manager reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. WisdomTree Investments had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 18.36%. The company had revenue of $77.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. WisdomTree Investments’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that WisdomTree Investments will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. WisdomTree Investments’s dividend payout ratio is 48.00%.

WisdomTree Investments Company Profile

WisdomTree Investments, Inc operates as an asset management company that focuses on Exchange Traded Products (ETPs). It distributes ETPs within the asset management industry, including brokerage firms, registered investment advisors, institutional investors, private wealth managers and discount brokers.

