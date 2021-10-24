Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) Cut to Sector Perform at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $210.00 price target on the information services provider’s stock, down from their prior price target of $270.00.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on WIX. Wedbush cut their target price on Wix.com from $340.00 to $250.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Wix.com in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a neutral rating and a $252.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Wix.com from $310.00 to $265.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Wix.com from $350.00 to $260.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Wix.com from $339.00 to $305.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $285.45.

Get Wix.com alerts:

Shares of WIX opened at $197.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.00 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $208.32 and a 200-day moving average of $256.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. Wix.com has a 52 week low of $171.37 and a 52 week high of $362.07.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The information services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.74. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 86.14% and a negative net margin of 17.58%. The business had revenue of $316.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.48 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Wix.com will post -4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Wix.com by 0.4% in the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,180 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,955,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Wix.com by 4.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,037 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in Wix.com by 50.0% in the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 150 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Wix.com by 5.4% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,138 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Wix.com by 17.1% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 438 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.39% of the company’s stock.

About Wix.com

Wix.com Ltd. operates a cloud-based website design and development platform. It offers web templates, web editor, web builder, search engine optimization tools, logo maker, web hosting, and electronic mail marketing services. The company was founded by Avishai Abrahami, Nadav Abrahami, and Giora Kaplan on October 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

See Also: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Wix.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wix.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.