Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZZY) Downgraded by Bank of America

Bank of America cut shares of Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZZY) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

WZZZY has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group restated a sell rating on shares of Wizz Air in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Wizz Air in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of Wizz Air from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $5,850.00.

WZZZY stock opened at $15.25 on Wednesday. Wizz Air has a 52-week low of $14.28 and a 52-week high of $18.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.84.

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. As of June 04, 2021, it operated a fleet of 137 aircraft that offered services for approximately 824 routes from 43 bases connecting 167 airports in 48 countries.

