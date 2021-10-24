Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) Stock Price Down 7.2%

Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS)’s stock price dropped 7.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $6.16 and last traded at $6.20. Approximately 200,866 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 15,521,267 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.68.

WKHS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley cut their target price on Workhorse Group from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. DA Davidson cut their target price on Workhorse Group from $10.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Cowen cut their target price on Workhorse Group from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Colliers Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Workhorse Group in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Workhorse Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Workhorse Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.08.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.30 and a 200 day moving average of $10.78. The company has a market capitalization of $779.63 million, a P/E ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a quick ratio of 21.65, a current ratio of 24.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $1.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 million. Workhorse Group had a net margin of 1,095.71% and a negative return on equity of 100.88%. Workhorse Group’s revenue was up 1233.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Workhorse Group Inc. will post -1.73 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Workhorse Group by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 300,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,134,000 after purchasing an additional 73,573 shares during the last quarter. United Maritime Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Workhorse Group by 175.7% in the 2nd quarter. United Maritime Capital LLC now owns 50,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 32,000 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Workhorse Group by 141.2% in the 2nd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 40,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 23,765 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Workhorse Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in shares of Workhorse Group by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 25,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 5,922 shares during the last quarter. 38.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Workhorse Group, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of sustainable solutions to the commercial transportation sector. It operates as an original equipment manufacturer, which designs and builds battery-electric vehicles including trucks and aircraft. The firm also creates all-electric delivery trucks and drone systems.

