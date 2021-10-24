Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties Reaches Market Cap of $590,061.95 (WCK)

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties (CURRENCY:WCK) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 24th. In the last seven days, Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties has traded up 6.7% against the US dollar. One Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties coin can currently be bought for approximately $8.99 or 0.00014539 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties has a total market cap of $590,061.95 and approximately $170.00 worth of Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001616 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001768 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.93 or 0.00069406 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.91 or 0.00070978 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.64 or 0.00102873 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $62,027.79 or 1.00273929 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,106.33 or 0.06638287 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.39 or 0.00021645 BTC.

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties’ total supply is 65,610 coins.

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

