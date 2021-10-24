Wrapped BNB Price Hits $472.79 on Top Exchanges (WBNB)

Wrapped BNB (CURRENCY:WBNB) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 24th. During the last week, Wrapped BNB has traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar. One Wrapped BNB coin can now be purchased for approximately $472.79 or 0.00782152 BTC on exchanges. Wrapped BNB has a market cap of $3.17 billion and approximately $955.85 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001654 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001769 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.03 or 0.00069538 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.09 or 0.00071281 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.06 or 0.00102661 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,232.70 or 0.99645618 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,999.10 or 0.06615885 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.96 or 0.00021443 BTC.

Wrapped BNB Coin Profile

Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 6,702,276 coins. The official website for Wrapped BNB is www.binance.org . Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @Binance_DEX

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain. Why do you need wBNB? BNB doesn't conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

Wrapped BNB Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped BNB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

