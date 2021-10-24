X-CASH (XCASH) Achieves Market Cap of $6.19 Million

X-CASH (CURRENCY:XCASH) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 24th. During the last seven days, X-CASH has traded down 12.4% against the US dollar. One X-CASH coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. X-CASH has a total market capitalization of $6.19 million and $119,642.00 worth of X-CASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Darma Cash (DMCH) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000559 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded 19.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00003555 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded down 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000006 BTC.

X-CASH Coin Profile

XCASH is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. X-CASH’s total supply is 62,719,965,298 coins. X-CASH’s official Twitter account is @XCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. X-CASH’s official website is x-cash.org. The Reddit community for X-CASH is /r/xcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “X-CASH is a cryptocurrency made for global payments between banks, users and merchants. Thanks to an innovative sidechains solutions, institutions and corporations will be able to create their own blockchain network and share confidential information using Zero-Knowledge Proof technology. “

X-CASH Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as X-CASH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade X-CASH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy X-CASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

